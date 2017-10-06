5 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: AK Investigating Molestation Claims in Keringet Camp

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya (AK) says it is investigating complains of molestation of young girls at an unnamed training camp in Keringet, Nakuru County and have vowed action will be taken on anyone found culpable.

The local athletics body says it has been investigating the claims for a while and they have now threatened lifetime bans from athletics on anyone who is found guilty.

"Our investigations are at an advanced stage and we are not leaving any stone un-turned as we seek to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure our girls are training in a safe environment," a stern statement from AK on Thursday evening said.

"It is wrong for any coach or official entrusted with upcoming athletes to turn against them in a manner that does not add value to their athletics career," AK stated.

The claims have now jolted AK into more caution and have said they will be looking to put up tougher structures with more gate-keeping to ensure a safer environment for athletes to train and nurture their talent.

"We will soon be releasing guidelines pertaining to setting up an athletics camp and we will not tolerate unnecessary mushrooming of the same. It is in the interest of juniors girls to have chaperons in all camps and we will not allow any camp to run without one going forward," AK further stated.

The talent-rich North Rift region is littered with various training camps for both junior and senior athletes.

