Zambia: No Guarantees Nigeria Will Beat Zambia, Says Moses

Super Eagles and Chelsea star Victor Moses has said he cannot guarantee Nigeria will beat Zambia on Saturday because the crucial World Cup qualifier will be "tricky".

Victor Moses joined the Eagles training for the first time on Wednesday evening at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo after he was excused by the coach to attend to some family issues.

The Chelsea wing-back, who has scored three goals in Nigeria's World Cup qualifying campaign, told SCORENigeria he expects a tricky game against Zambia.

"I can't guarantee if we are going to beat Zambia or not. To be honest football is sometimes very tricky, you win some you lose some," he said.

Nigeria a win away from Russia 2018

"We have got quality players who can win us games. As I said before we are working collectively as a team and as you can see right from the very first day we have shown strength and passion.

"We want to make the nation proud, which is very important. But then again we want to qualify for the World Cup; we have the advantage we are playing home and if we can beat Zambia that would be a big bonus for us."

Victory for Nigeria on Saturday in Uyo will book the country their ticket to next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles top Group B with Zambia second on seven points, while Cameroon, who have recorded three points, and Algeria on a point are already out of contention for a place at the Mundial.