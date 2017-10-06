5 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Withdraws From Under-17 World Cup Qualifiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Football Kenya Federation on Thursday withdrew the national Under-17 team from the Women's World Cup qualifiers.

The decision comes barely a week after the senior men's team was disqualified from competing at next year's Africa Nations Championship (Chan) by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

On Thursday, a communique from FKF indicated the federation was left with no alternative other than withdraw the girls team from the games owing to the incapacity to raise a team considering the qualification games are scheduled to be played at a time when students will be preparing for the end of year exams.

"Following consultations with the schools and Ministry of Education officials, we have decided to withdraw our participation to allow the players ample time to prepare and sit their exams, which we also find crucial for their development," FKF's chief executive Robert Muthomi said.

The federation normally scouts and selects most of the young players from primary and high schools.

Education CS Fred Matiang'i recently said all schools should be closed by October 25, an announcement that technically implies students will be expected to write their end of term exams starting a fortnight before this date.

Separately, the national men's team is again set to miss out on competing at the Chan tournament for the fifth time on the trot.

This after Kenyan team, which had qualified for the biannual tournament automatically as hosts, had the hosting rights taken away by Caf two weeks ago, owing to what the continental body said was a delay in completing the preparations.

This development comes as a big blow to the local-based players who are eligible to compete in this tournament, as FKF has recently lined up friendlies against Malawi, Morocco and Mauritania as part of the preparations.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.