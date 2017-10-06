Nigeria: Gernot Rohr Plans Big Surprise for Zambia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not play same formation and style that helped them pick a win and a draw against Cameroun in their last World Cup 2018 Qualifiers against Zambia, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said during the team's pre-match conference yesterday that Zambia would be in for a rude shock if they expected Nigeria to adopt the same formation that decimated Cameroun in the previous rounds.Victory will see Nigeria gain an unassailable 13 points, which will be good enough for them to progress to the World Cup as group winners with a game to spare‎.

The 4-0 win and 1-1 draw against Cameroon helped the Eagles to confirm their leadership of the group, but Rohr says they will change the formation that helped them in the games against Cameroon for obvious reasons.

"We know our style that helped us against Cameroun, and we would love to play the same style again, but we know it will be more difficult to do it against Zambia.

"They (Zambia) already know us and our style from the game against Cameroun. So we have to have a good preparation and also change tactics, also to be more dangerous and to be able to surprise them," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Zambia are sweating on the fitness of two of their key players after both players pulled out of their morning training session in Abuja at the astro turf of the FIFA goal project, package B of the National Stadium.

The Chipolopolo had their first training session in Abuja before heading to Uyo, the venue of Saturday's game ‎against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the race to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Already, Zambia have been hard hit by injury ‎in the build up to the game and it got worse for them yesterday when first choice goalkeeper, Kennedy Mweene left the training session few minutes after it started, clutching onto his left thigh in agony.

Mweene apparently injured himself when he made a full length dive to save a shot during the team's shooting practices, and the Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper, who is only returning from injury had to watch the rest of the session from the sidelines.

The rave of the moment in Zambian football, Patson Daka was next to depart the session halfway as the Red Bull Salzburg forward ‎suffered what looked like a knee injury shortly after the team started light jogging.

Daka was examined by the team doctor, and after a while had to resort to training alone as he did not look entirely comfortable to take part in the full scale contact training the rest of the team had.The degree of the injury suffered by the duo is still unknown as no member of the Chipolopolo team was willing to discuss the issue after training.