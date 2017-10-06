6 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Monkey Pox Outbreak - Govt Calls for Calm

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Monkey pox.
By Doyin Ojosipe

Abuja — The Federal Government has called for calm following the outbreak of a viral infection known as Monkey Pox in Bayelsa state.

In a press release by the Ministry of Health, the Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole disclosed that the health Facilities in the state have been placed on red alert adding that affected patients are under observation as well with supportive treatments.

The Minister further explained that monkey pox is caused by a virus in the class of a group of viruses that included chicken pox and small pox.

'Investigation is still on-going and our partners are working with us on this reported outbreak' while the NCDC team in Bayelsa State would give support' the Minister said.

Adewole however said the disease could not be confirmed until laboratory investigations by World Health Organisation(WHO) referral laboratories in Dakar and Senegal confirms it.

He added that though the infection is mild, there is no known treatment and no preventive vaccines hence the public should be at alert and avoid crowded places.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to report any suspected case to the nearest health facility, while health workers are advised to maintain a high index of suspicion and observe safety precautions.

The symptoms include headache, fever, back pains and in advanced cases, rashes bigger than those caused by chicken pox.

The public is also advised to avoid eating dead animals, bush meat and particularly monkeys.

More on This

Monkeypox: Nigerians Advised On How to Avoid Infection

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has called on Nigerians to stop eating dead animals, bush meat, particularly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.