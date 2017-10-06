Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Hits Back At 'Mischievous' Mphoko

Photo: The Herald

President Mugabe talks to Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko at Harare International Airport.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hit back at his colleague Phelekezela Mphoko accusing him of spreading malicious statements with the intention to mislead the nation about his recent illness.

Reacting to remarks given by Mnangagwa at the memorial ceremony of the late Gutu senator Shuvai Mahofa, Mphoko on Tuesday claimed co-vice-president Mnangagwa was lying that he had been poisoned with a view to destabilize the country.

The National Healing minister said by making contradictory claims that he was treated of poisoning, Mnangagwa was undermining Mugabe's authority and seeking to destabilize the country especially after the president had also publicly dismissed food poisoning.

Mnangagwa was quick to clarify that, contrary to Mphoko's claims he had indeed suffered poisoning but not food poisoning.

He insisted that his earlier statements in politburo and through a press statement on the eve of the Gweru youth interface rally in August and September respectively only ruled out food poisoning.

"During the briefing with His Excellency, the president, Cde R. G Mugabe, the medical doctors who attended to me ruled out food poisoning but confirmed that indeed poisoning occurred and investigations were in progress," said Mnangagwa on Thursday night.

"I did not state that poison had been ruled out. It is most disappointing that a person at the level of my colleague Vice President, Cde R. P Mphoko would misunderstand and misrepresent the statements made by His Excellency the President, Cde R. G Mugabe and myself."

Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa for treatment after suffering severe serious diarhorrea and vomiting at a Gwanda rally. During the course of his recovery, rumours went around that he had fallen ill after eating an ice cream from Gushungo dairy, a company owned by the First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Both Mugabe and Mnangagwa publicly and in private party meetings dismissed food poisoning.

According to Mnangagwa, Mphoko is deliberately choosing to malign his person. He described the statement by Mphoko, which totally dismissed poison from the cause of Mnangagwa acute sickness, as meant to cause disunity, despondence and undermining the authority of Mugabe.

"It is further disconcerting that the statement is littered with subjective falsehoods, mischievous perceptions and malicious innuendos written in a language and tone which is disrespectful and contemptuous to my person and indeed the office I occupy," he said.

While affirming his loyalty to Mugabe and unity, Mnangagwa said, "... the intimated agenda in the statement may exist only in the mind of the author."

"It is thus, very disturbing that my colleague vice president of the republic and the second secretary of the party. Cde R. P Mphoko who is a trained cadre and veteran of the liberation struggle, would issue such a statement which goes against the spirit and grain of our national constitution founding values and principles."

The two have become the latest high level manifestation of factional fights to succeed 93-year-old Mugabe which have split the party into two rival camps, Lacoste and G40. Reports indicate that Mnangagwa leads the Lacoste group while Mphoko belongs to the latter.

Following the elimination of former vice president Joice Mujuru from the presidential succession matrix, Mnangagwa has off-late been perceived as the most likely to succeed Mugabe.

However the poisoning incident has, instead of winning him sympathy, unleashed a serious threat to his ascendency to the throne as G40, supposedly led by Zanu PF political commissar and Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, fights hard to strategically position itself for the top post.

A few months ago, Kasukuwere survived by a whisker after nine of the country 10 provinces passed a vote of no confidence in him being the political commissar for the party.