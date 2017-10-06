The country's top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda is expected to take part in Sunday's fourth round of the Bogwheelers Club national championship series at Donnybrook in Harare. It was initially feared the 13-year-old postergirl of Zimbabwean motocross will miss Sunday's big event at Donnybrook as she would be away in England where she took part in last month's British Girls National Championships at the Wroxton track at Oxford. Muzinda won a bronze medal in the 85cc Class (small wheel).

She also won a medal of the same colour at the British Kids UK Championships at Motoland track in Mildenhall, just outside London, in May. But it has since emerged that Muzinda, who competes with boys in the 85cc Class locally, will be available for Sunday's national event at Donnybrook as she is expected to fly back home from England this afternoon.Muzinda's father and trainer, Tawanda, told The Herald from Birmingham, England, yesterday that his daughter will "definitely" take part in Sunday's event at Donnybrook.

"We are leaving England tonight (last night) and we will arrive in Harare at around 12:15pm tomorrow afternoon (today) and we will do bike set-up and check if it's ready to race on Sunday.

"But I can safely say Tanya will definitely take part in the national event at Donnybrook on Sunday... We can't miss it.

"So, I would like to urge Tanya's fans to come to Donnybrook on Sunday and see her showcasing her skills on the track," Tawanda said.

He said their recent tour of England was "a great success."

"For now I can only say greater things are in store for Tanya as she made a lot of friends in England and they have pledged to help her in her dream of turning professional.

"As from next year, she is going to race in a number of international motocross events in England and across Europe," Tawanda said. During her recent tour of England, Tanya also met her Italian manager Stefy Bau, a three-time World Women's Motocross Champion, who indicated she will help her to compete in more international race meetings in Europe from next year.

Tanya is looking forward to taking part in Sunday's fourth round of the national championship series at Donnybrook where she is once again expected to come up against her old foes Daiyaan Manuel, Emmanuel Bako, Kuda Mhene (Jnr), Reagan Bond, Tristan Grainger and Ricky Whyte, who are all boys, in the 85cc Class.

Apart from racing in the 85cc Class, two of the country's fastest junior riders Manuel and Bako will also do battle in the 65cc Class in what promises to be an exciting day for the local motocross fans on Sunday. Former Zimbabwe's champion rider Ashley Thixton is a safe bet to win both the main MX1 and MX2 classes at the same event. Promising junior riders Declan Barrett, Luke Southon, Josh Halkier, Karl van As and Brodie Jarvis will also be fighting for the top honours in the 50cc Class.