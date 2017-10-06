Photo: Misheck Rusere

A disgruntled voter walks past anti-Mugabe graffiti (file photo).

The Bulawayo MDC Alliance has formed various thematic committees which will work out a counter-rigging strategy and drum up support ahead of next year's elections.

On Tuesday, the Bulawayo committee came up with an election road map as well as strategies around mobilising people to vote for the Alliance's candidates.

As part of the election winning strategy formula, the Alliance has formed various election committees responsible for voter registration, mobilisation, voter education, information and publicity.

The committees, constituting of members from all the alliance parties, will rotate the chairmanship on a monthly basis.

"As the Alliance gets into full throttle campaign mode, we expect that the formation of the committees will ensure massive participation in next year's election.

Whilst doomsayers and detractors are busy majoring on minors and foretelling fake prophecies about the MDC Alliance, we are busy with the real task at hand which is to bring political and economic change to the suffering Zimbabwean masses which can only be achieved through removing the incumbent tyrant Zanu PF government," said the Alliance's current chairperson Edwin Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said the committees have also been mandated to urgently address voter apathy, particularly among the youths, as well as coming up with counter rigging mechanism so as to counter the possibility of a stolen vote.

"We reiterate once more that there is no going back on the MDC Alliance and united we will not rest until we finish the battle of liberating our beloved nation. Our leaders have assured us that no amount of vilification can derail them from the agenda for change," added Ndlovu.