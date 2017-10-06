Kenya: Kibera Black Stars Secure Sh3 Million Deal

National Super League side Kibera Black Stars have receive a Sh3 million sponsorship boost from Brookside Dairy's Tuzo brand.

The three-year deal will see the side pocket Sh1 million each year for the period of the agreement.

While receiving the dummy cheque at a hand over ceremony held at Brookside Dairy Company in Ruiru on Thursday, Kibera Black Stars Director Luc Lagouche said the move will boost the players morale and improve the club's performance in the second-tier football league.

"It cannot have come at a better time like now. The players and technical bench have really been working hard to produce better results. I have also had to get into my own pocket to sustain the club," Lagouche said.

Head coach Godfrey Oduor on his part, has promised to improve the team's performance, stating that the sponsorship will enable players sacrifice more to yield results so as to get bonuses and allowances.

"Everyone is excited about the sponsorship. All players feel like getting the ball right now & winning. This morale alone will enable us improve on our last 10 games," the tactician noted.

The team's captain Nicodemus Onyango is hopeful that the 12th ranked National Super League side can still make it to the playoffs by winning their remaining fixtures.

" With the sponsorship we feel motivated. We have never received such corporate support. We can finish in the top 3 and even qualify to KPL."

Tuzo Managing Director Dan Orawo said the company was impressed with the team's progress from the last three years, having been promoted from the Nairobi Provincial League (then refered to as the Nationwide Division One League), to the National Super League.

"They are achievers and that's why we have invested in them. We have great hope that they will qualify to the KPL very soon," Orawo said.

Kibera All Stars, who beat Vihiga United 2-1 in their last league outing, have 31 points, 27 points adrift leaders Vihiga United who top the table with 58 points.