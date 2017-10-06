6 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Zambia/Nigeria: Nigeria V Zambia Clash - It's Fire for Fire - Mikel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Egbokhan

Captain John Obi Mikel has said the Super Eagles will match World cup foes Zambia attack for attack, defence for defence.

Eagles and Chipolopolo clash headlong tomorrow at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo in a match day five 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match, with Eagles needing a win to qualify while Zambia must win to take the campaign to the final games next month.

Looking ahead to the knife-edge cracker, the former Chelsea midfielder said that his team were ready to go the extra mile to secure another Nigerian appearance at the World Cup.

"We have gone too far, laboured too hard to now look back. Zambia will attack but we will attack back as well as defend to reach our goal of playing in Russia 2018. We are ready to win. We will do the talking on the pitch. Our defence is ready to stop them", said Mikel, who captains Chinese side Tianjin Teda.

Zambia

Gernot Rohr Plans Big Surprise for Zambia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not play same formation and style that helped them pick a win and a draw against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.