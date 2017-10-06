Zambia/Nigeria: Nigeria V Zambia Clash - It's Fire for Fire - Mikel

Captain John Obi Mikel has said the Super Eagles will match World cup foes Zambia attack for attack, defence for defence.

Eagles and Chipolopolo clash headlong tomorrow at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo in a match day five 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match, with Eagles needing a win to qualify while Zambia must win to take the campaign to the final games next month.

Looking ahead to the knife-edge cracker, the former Chelsea midfielder said that his team were ready to go the extra mile to secure another Nigerian appearance at the World Cup.

"We have gone too far, laboured too hard to now look back. Zambia will attack but we will attack back as well as defend to reach our goal of playing in Russia 2018. We are ready to win. We will do the talking on the pitch. Our defence is ready to stop them", said Mikel, who captains Chinese side Tianjin Teda.