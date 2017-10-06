6 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Consider Us in Electoral Process, People With Disabilities Tell INEC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Ujumadu

Persons With Disabilities, PWDs, in Anambra State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take its members into consideration while planning for the November the election.

At a campaign on equal voting access for PWDs in Awka, the leadership of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, CCD, a non-governmental organization, urged the electoral umpire to standardise its collection of PWD data in pre-election and Election Day processes to ensure effective participation of voters with different forms of disabilities.

Essentially, the group is asking INEC to budget for and provide written instructions to explain Election Day procedures to hearing impaired voters in the short term and provide sign language interpretation in the long term. It also called for the provision of Braille ballots or assistive Tactile to enable visually impaired voters to independently participate in voting in the poll.

According to the group, "INEC should carefully choose the location of polling units to ensure that they were accessible for PWDs by locating polling units on flat surfaces as opposed to corridors, especially where ramps and handrails were yet to be provided."

President of the group, Mr. David Anyaele argued that the right to participate in an election was an indispensable component of participatory democracy, adding that the right to vote provides a unique opportunity for citizens to influence the policies that affect their lives.

Nigeria

Children of Boko Haram Militants, Their Victims Study Side-by-Side

The winner of this year’s prestigious Nansen Refugee Award sees hope in bringing education to the children of Boko… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.