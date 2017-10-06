Nigeria: Why We Lost to Nigeria Last Year - Zambian Coach

Abuja — Ahead of the crucial Russia 2018 FIFA world cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Chipolopolo of Zambia, Wedson Nyirenda has again boasted that he is Nigeria for the maximum points at stake.

Nyirenda who spoke to Sports Vanguard in Abuja shortly before jetting out to Uyo yesterday said his team lost the first leg played last year because he was just 15 days on the job.

According to him, they have been rebuilding and the South African nation is now ready to tackle Nigeria with a formidable team that can snatch the sole group B ticket from.

While expressing respect for the Super Eagles who are plying their trade in some of the best leagues in the world, Nyirenda boasted that his team which surprisingly defeated Algeria home and away will even be motivated the more by the joy of humbling Nigeria at this crucial stage of the qualifiers.

"We are here in Nigeria for a serious business. Yes we have a lot of respect for the Nigerian players but today we are a different team from the one they defeated last year in Ndola. Before that game I was only 15 days on the job, but we are now fortified after overhauling the team.

"My boys now have the required confidence and that is why we were able to defeat the highly rated Algeria and you know it is not easy to beat such a big team. Nigeria has many big stars in Europe but that will even motivate us more."

However, the coach accepted that the game is not going to be easy one especially with Nigeria playing in front of their home fans.

Nigeria is dictating the pace in group B with 10 points from four matches while Zambia are chasing behind with seven points from the same number of games played. A victory on Saturday will seal the qualification for the world cup for Nigeria.