Photo: The Herald

Politician Joseph Chinotimba, popularly known as Chinos.

Comical Buhera South legislator, Joseph Chinotimba has been appointed Zimbabwe's 'Happiness Ambassador' as the country gears for its inaugural Happiness Day celebrations next year.

Addressing delegates to the Safety and Health at Work (SHAW) conference in Harare Wednesday, Labour Minister Priscah Mupfumira said government had recognized the importance of happiness as a fundamental human right.

She said every Zimbabwean should spread the message of happiness and develop workplace environments that were free from accidents and promoted happiness, saying this would help increase production.

"As Ministry of Social Welfare, we are charged with the responsibility of ensuring the welfare of each and every Zimbabwean. Therefore, we are rolling out a Happiness Campaign.

"Looking at the well-known citizens of our great nation, we identified an outstanding individual who personifies Happiness. This individual is well known to us and for most. His personality and sense of humor is infectious.

Ladies and gentleman allow me to introduce for the very first time our Happiness Ambassador Hon. Comrade Joseph Chinotimba," she said to laughter from the audience.

She said legislators from across the political divide would all agree that Chinoz, as the Buhera South legislator is popular known by the generality of Zimbabweans, was a cheerful individual whose jokes and sense of humour united the people.

Mupfumira said the happiness campaign would be spread throughout the country, adding the Zimbabwe would stage its inaugural International Day of Happiness commemorations next year.

She said the concept of happiness was key especially at the workplace where the majority of people spent most of their time awake.

Mupfumira said the balance of work, family, social life, health and work was very delicate and called for efforts to be channelled towards ensuring that the work environment supported that situation.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the 20th of March as the United Nations Day for Happiness after all the 193 member states unanimously agreed at the 2012 conference that the pursuit of happiness was a fundamental human rights goal.

The SHAW conference, which runs until Friday, had one whole session dedicated to the topic of happiness.

Chinotimba, a former Harare Municipal Police Officer who rose to fame during the infamous land grab, is the subject of many jokes that circulate on social media, most of which seek to portray him as daft.

He has personally admitted that he knows everything that the people say about him in the many jokes and does not give a hoot, saying he inherited his situation from the late VP Simon Muzenda. Although Muzenda was arguably not daft, many routinely made jokes portraying him as a daft fellow.