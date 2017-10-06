Tanzania: 'Deadbeat Dad' Diamond Sued for Child Support

Photo: The Nation

Diamond Platinumz and Hamisa in Salome.

Bongo flava superstar Diamond Platinumz ' s love life has just gotten messier after he was taken to court by model Hamisa Mobetto with whom he cheated on his partner Zari Hassan.

Diamond and Mobetto have a son named Abdullatifah Naseeb who was born in August.

Mobetto is also suing Diamond for defamatory comments he made about her in a live radio interview on Clouds FM when he broke the news that he had fathered a son with the model behind Zari’s back.

Tanzanian daily, Mwananchi, has reported that Diamond has been summoned by Dar es Salaam children’s court to answer to the charges filed against him by Mobetto the video vixen in the Salome hit song.

CHARGES

The charges have been filed by Mobetto ' s two lawyers Abdullah Zulu and Walter Godluck from the Century Attorneys and Co Advocates.

According to the charges, Mobetto accuses Diamond of failure to provide for his son for close to two months.

This is contrary to Diamond ' s version of the story when he confessed to being the child ' s father, while also claiming that he has been providing child support since conception.

Diamond further claimed that he has been paying his baby mama a daily upkeep of Tsh70,000 (Sh3,131) as well as buying her a brand new Toyota Rav 4 worth Tsh20 million (Sh895,301).

However, the model has accused the crooner of belittling her by using defamatory words while alluding to their once secret affair, something she says has portrayed her in bad light in the eyes of the public.

APOLOGY

Mobetto ' s lawyer Zulu also claims she sent a notice to Diamond to provide support within 7 days as well as an apology for the remarks he made baout her. According to Mobetto ' s lawyers, Diamond failed to honour both demands, prompting the lawsuit.

“Baada ya kuona kimya tulipeleka kesi katika Mahakama ya Kisutu upande wa Watoto na leo Alhamisi tumepea barua ya wito na tayari mwanasheria wa mwanamuziki huyo ameipokea, Zulu submitted.

(After the 7 days elapsed with Diamond deciding to remain silent, we filed a charge against him at the Juvenile Court of Dar es Salaam in Kisutu. We were given a letter of summoning him and already we have served his lawyer with the same.)

The case is set to be mentioned on October 30, 2017.

The news comes barely a day after Zari, who missed Diamonds’ lavish birthday over the past weekend, unfollowed him on Instagram as well as deleting his photos.