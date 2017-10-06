Tanzania: Islam Allows Me to Have Up to Four Wives - Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has told his critics to stop meddling in his private life in an effort to broadcast the drama surround him and the women in his life.

In an Instagram post full of angry words, the crooner expressed his frustration to waking up every day to new stories about his controversial love life.

In apparent reference to reports in the media of a break up with his partner Zari Hassan, Diamond made it clear that he will be the first person to inform his fans when his relationship with the mother of his two children is over.

The celebrated artiste also pointed out that he is only 28 years old and not legally married to anyone, adding that when he decides to marry, his religion allows him to have up to four wives.

"Mara Diamond Kamla Huyu, mara sjui naskia anatembea na Huyu, Mara Ooh sjui inasemakana juzi alikuwa na Huyu ; Yani kila Ukiamka limezuka jipya, Utazani yangu ina Sukari au Nakojoa dhahabu & #8230; Hebu Niacheni kidogo," wrote Diamond.

He continued, "Sijamkaza yoyote, na Sina Mahusiano na Yoyote anaetajwa, na Siku pia Nikimaliza Mahusiano yangu na Alie South na nikawa na Mwengine na ikifikia kuliweka wazi ntaliweka wazi Mwenyewe, Maana hakuna kitachonizuia ; ndio kwanza nna miaka 28, Sijaoa na Hata nikioa Naruhusiwa niwe na wake Wanne PERIOD!"

His latest rant comes in the wake of reports of a lawsuit failed by one of his numerous baby mamas, Hamisa Mobetto, for child support.

ADMISSION TO CHEATING

In his admission to cheating on Zari, the bongo flava superstar recently said that he was remorseful and regretted allowing himself to be snared into the devil ' s trap.

Diamond subsequently made desperate attempts to make up with Zari, including a touching message in which he credited Zari for his success in life.

He also flew to South Africa late last month for her birthday where they dined with their family members and close friends, but Zari's body language spoke volumes.

Just before news of the lawsuit broke on Thursday, Zari was reported to have unfollowed Diamond on Instagram and also deleted all photos of him on her timeline.