6 October 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Nigeria: Children of Boko Haram Militants, Their Victims Study Side-by-Side

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: UNICEF
(file photo).
By Lisa Schlein

The winner of this year’s prestigious Nansen Refugee Award sees hope in bringing education to the children of Boko Haram, the militant group in northeastern Nigeria that with its very name opposes Western education. Zannah Mustapha has made it his mission to provide a better future through education for the children displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mustapha sees his role as that of an umpire arbitrating between competing forces. As a lawyer, he is considered well suited for this role and has successfully mediated between the Nigerian Government and Boko Haram for the release of 103 girls held hostage, including 82 of the so-called Chibok girls.

As an educator who has admitted children of Boko Haram widows into his school, he has gained the trust of the militant group. The irony of teaching the children of Boko Haram insurgents who with the very name of their group proclaim that "Western Education is Forbidden" is not lost on him. Despite the group’s brutality, he told VOA, Boko Haram is concerned about the welfare of its children.

Mustapha recalled how during a period when tensions were high he called some of the Boko Haram widows and said “… well, let us come and find a way - something that will say this is what we can do.”

Mustapha said he has accommodated Boko Haram’s religious precepts by agreeing to have girls wearing the hijab and knee-length dresses and by asking the mothers to spell out what they wanted for their children.

“Do you want to have futures for these children?” he asked. “How do you plan one? They said we should teach them the Koran. I said yes. We accepted Koran would be one and then English and Math.… I did not introduce anything to them. I made them to say it - that they want it.”

Mustapha opened a school in Maiduguri, Nigeria, for displaced and orphaned children back in 2007, two years before the insurgency began. These children now have completed secondary school and are preparing to go to university.

Zannah Mustapha sees his classrooms as a sign of the reconciliation he hopes to achieve in this war-torn region.

Nigeria

Coca-Cola to Launch 'Safe Birth Initiative' for Ivory Coast and Nigeria

In line with its long-standing commitment to Women and the Well Being of Communities, Coca-Cola will support the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.