Cameroon: Bamenda - Unperturbed Public Services Activities

By Choves Loh

work that slowed in the public administration following threats of street protests ahead of October 1st, 2017 has regained steam in the North West capital.

Four days after street protests that spread fear on October 1st, 2017, public services have fully resumed in Bamenda. Regional Order No. 024 by North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, prohibiting the movement of people up to the midnight of October 2nd, 2017 curbed movement with most offices remaining shut on Monday October, 2nd. Both staff and users remained indoors because taxi cabs and commercial motorcycles were ordered to stay off the streets as a measure for the administration and security to best handle the threats of street protests. Life was virtually dead in the administrative quarter of Bamenda- Up Station until Tuesday, 3rd October when the gates of offices opened. The steam rose to expectation on Wednesday, October 4th with full activities and all administrative offices functional. Users were spotted at various Divisional and Sub Divisional Administrative buildings seeking certification of documents and other official papers. Respective Courts in the city were available for services as well. The Regional and Divisional taxation Centers in downtown Bamenda were busy receiving users. Hospitals, health centers and clinics have on their part been seeing to the wellbeing of patients. Away from the administration, schools and colleges have been slow to resume with several students still in fear to return to the classroom. However, some public schools and colleges are operational. Meanwhile, students of boarding schools who were released for weekend ahead of October 1st have started returning to their respective schools.

