5 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Information to Launch Campaign to Central Darfur to Inform About Importance of Weapons' Collection

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Information, Yasser Yousif, announced his ministry will launch a tour next week to Central Darfur State to acquaint with the importance of the collection of weapons and making them confined to the possession of the Armed Forces.

This came in his address marking the signing of a charter of the civil society organization in supporting the decision of the collection of weapons, which was organized Thursday at the Friendship Hall by the Bar Association and the Sudanese Journalists Union.

He appreciated the role of the Bar Association and the Sudanese Journalists Union in organizing the initiative, affirming keenness of the Ministry of Information to boost this initiative until it realizes its goals.

