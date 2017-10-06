5 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP - Firearms Collection Scheme Is the Most Important Project After National Dialogue

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman said the Weapons Collection Campaign was the most essential after the National Dialogue, which laid down a method for resolution of conflicts and approved by all political parties , armed movements and civil societ6y organizations.

He said seizure of arms was one of recommendations of the National Dialogue and National Document.

This came while Hassabo was addressing the singing ceremony of Civil Society Organizations' Pro-Firearms Collection Campaign in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Thursday.

The Vice-President said the illegal possession of arms led to war and tribal disputes and constitutes serious threats through spreading of crimes, drugs , human trafficking Campaign and murders, saying the campaign set to combat such behaviors vis increasing people awareness.

He called on all segments of 5the society to back the campaign and renounce violence , underling that confidence building should embrace all categories of the society in order to move into era of development.

The Vice-President said a Campaign -related National Committee was set up and that studies were conducted about experiences of some countries in disarmament , stressing that weapons would be collected in free to prevent opening of door for trade in arms.

He said all crossings used for infiltration of weapons have been shut down.

The Vice-President said all indications during the campaign was positive and that led to decline of crime rates and the tribal disputes have turned over , asserting that the Government would press ahead with achievement of the ;project goals.

He said the second stage of the campaign is for seizure of weapons and inspection.

The Vice-President appreciated roles of Sudanese Bar Association and the Sudanese Journalists Union and their reactions with the society's issues.

