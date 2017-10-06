5 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Sports and Youth Minister Asserts Openness in Cooperation With Somalia

Khartoum — Minister of Sports and Youth, Dr. Abdul-Karim Musa, has asserted his ministry's commitment to the guidelines announced by the President of the Republic, in support of the communication and cooperation with the brothers in the state of Federal Somalia.

The minister has welcomed the invitation of the Somali Minister of Sports, Khadeja Mohamed Derei and her declaration of normalization of the youth and sports work between the two countries, indicating readiness of the ministry to boosting the Somali efforts for the promotion and development of the youth and sports activities.

The visiting Somali minister, accompanied by the federal minister of youth and sports, the ministry's undersecretary, has inspected work in the sports city, the progress in work, and was briefed on work stages, the implementing bodies of the project.

The minister of sports and youth has noted that the infrastructure work in the national and the states level the country is witnessing indicates the stability, coexistence the Sudan is enjoying, he meanwhile, extended invitation to the Somali visiting minister to attended the inauguration of the Olympic Stadium.

Meanwhile, the undersecretary of the ministry has indicated that the visit supports the bilateral relations between the two countries.

