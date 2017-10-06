Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudanese - Somali Relations Are Historic and Deeply-Rooted

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has described the Sudanese - Somali relations as firm, historic and deeply-rooted, affirming the keenness of Sudan to consolidate further its ties with Somalia in all domains.

At a joint press conference he held Thursday at the Republican Palace with the visiting Somali President, Mohamed Abdalla, President Al-Bashir said that the talks between the Sudanese and Somali sides were focused on the situation in Somalia and the efforts to end the longstanding war in this country.

He indicated that the talks have also included the security situation and the role of Sudan for restoring security in Somalia, the economic situation in Somalia, the impacts of drought, the relations between Somalia and its neighboring countries and means of mobilizing support to Somalia.

Meanwhile, the Somali President has appreciated the support being extended by the Sudanese government and people to his country.

He affirmed his government keenness to realize peace and stability in Somalia and to cooperate with all the circles that endeavor to help it in this connection.

He appreciated firmness of the relations between his country and Sudan, referred to support being extended by Sudan to Somalia in the field of education, especially the admission of the Somali students in the Sudanese universities.

The Somali President affirmed the commitment of his government the agreements that were signed during the talks between the Sudanese and Somali sides.