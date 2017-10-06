5 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals Residing Abroad Conduct Public Diplomacy Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Switzerland, the US, the UK and Canada conducted different public diplomacy activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity and support among each other in encountering problems.

According to report, the cultural festival organized by the Eritrean communities in Vevey, Switzerland, in which representatives of Eritrean communities from 42 countries took part received wide acclamation by spectators.

The festival was featured by different activities portraying the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people as well as artistic and cultural performances.

At the event in which the Mayor of the city of Vevey and other invited guests took part, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Bereket Woldyohannes said that the objective of organizing the festival was to create a forum to enable the nationals acquaint with each other and consolidate their unity.

In the same vein, the Mayer and Commissioners of the city of Miami, US, have dedicated 27 September as "Day of Asmara Architectural Beauty".

They made the announcement upon visiting the pictorial exhibition that was organized in Miami depicting the Architectural Beauty of Asmara. The exhibition was officially opened on 12 September and will stay open until 31 October.

The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) also conducted a seminar in Manchester, the UK, focusing on education, opportunities, migration challenges, as well as parents and children.

The organizers indicated that the objective of the seminar was to create a forum for exchanging information and experiences, identifying the challenges the national are encountering and find solutions, as well as develop awareness and transfer the noble societal values to the young generation.

Likewise, the Eritrean nationals residing in Saskatoon and Regina, Canada, conducted seminar from 30 September to 1 October with a view to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development endeavors.

The participants of the seminar on their part expressed resolve to reinforce participation in the national development programs and especially in the sector of education.

Eritrea

Commendable Veterinary Services

Veterinary institutions put in place throughout the Southern Red Sea region are significantly contributing to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.