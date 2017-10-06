Eritrean Nationals Residing Abroad Conduct Public Diplomacy Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Switzerland, the US, the UK and Canada conducted different public diplomacy activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity and support among each other in encountering problems.

According to report, the cultural festival organized by the Eritrean communities in Vevey, Switzerland, in which representatives of Eritrean communities from 42 countries took part received wide acclamation by spectators.

The festival was featured by different activities portraying the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people as well as artistic and cultural performances.

At the event in which the Mayor of the city of Vevey and other invited guests took part, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Bereket Woldyohannes said that the objective of organizing the festival was to create a forum to enable the nationals acquaint with each other and consolidate their unity.

In the same vein, the Mayer and Commissioners of the city of Miami, US, have dedicated 27 September as "Day of Asmara Architectural Beauty".

They made the announcement upon visiting the pictorial exhibition that was organized in Miami depicting the Architectural Beauty of Asmara. The exhibition was officially opened on 12 September and will stay open until 31 October.

The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) also conducted a seminar in Manchester, the UK, focusing on education, opportunities, migration challenges, as well as parents and children.

The organizers indicated that the objective of the seminar was to create a forum for exchanging information and experiences, identifying the challenges the national are encountering and find solutions, as well as develop awareness and transfer the noble societal values to the young generation.

Likewise, the Eritrean nationals residing in Saskatoon and Regina, Canada, conducted seminar from 30 September to 1 October with a view to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national development endeavors.

The participants of the seminar on their part expressed resolve to reinforce participation in the national development programs and especially in the sector of education.