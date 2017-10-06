5 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: International Teacher's Day Observed Nationwide

Asmara — The International Teachers' Day was observed today, 5 October at national level in Tsaeda-Christian, Berik sub-zone, under the theme "Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers".

In a speech he delivered at the occasion, the Chairman of the Eritrean Teachers Association, Mr. Simon Mehari pointed out that ensuring the development of a countries lies on the quality of education it provides and that the substantial investment the Government is making towards education attests to that end. Mr. Simon also said that teachers are the main players in the development of education and called for strengthening participation in the effort being conducted to nurture competent students and build a developed nation.

The D. G. of General Education at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Musa Naib noted that the dynamic force of the teaching profession is measured by the moral satisfaction it creates and called on teachers to play exemplary role.

At the events financial awards and certificates of recognition were handed over to outstanding school administrators, supervisors and teachers.

The International Teachers' Day is being observed for the 24th time at international level and for the 21st time at national level.

