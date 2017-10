The council of Somali Ministers has held their weekly meeting at PM's officer the heavily guarded Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia in Mogadishu on Thursday.

The cabinet has fired the national accountant Ahmed Yusuf Siraji during the meeting chaired by Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, according to a statement seen by Radio Shabelle.

Fadumo Osman Farah was appointed as the new national accountant, replacing Ahmed Yusuf Siraji who has been sacked over undisclosed circumstances.