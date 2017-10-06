Sudan: President Meets With His Sudanese Counterpart in Khartoum

The official talks between the Sudanese and Somali sides started here on Wednesday at the Republican Palace, with President Omar Bashir heading the Sudan side and the Somali President Mohamed Abdallah heading his country's delegation.

The talks centered on issues of mutual concern and the areas of cooperation between the two countries.

President Bashir stressed in his statement at the opening of the official talks that Sudanese Somali people relations are eternal and expressed his keenness to see a secure and stable Somali state and that the Sudan would continue its support for Somalia in all areas and help it rebuild its institutions, in particular, the Somali army, police, security, and intelligence services and contribute to the capacity building particularly in the education fields.

The president pointed to coordination between the two governments and the two people in a number of issues, stressing the need to establish an economic block in the horn of Africa region with the view to make use of the huge resources in the countries in this area.

The Somali President has commended the Sudan and the Sudanese efforts to help Somalia in the various domains.

He said his country is looking forwards to more opportunities of training and education.

He pointed out that at present there are over six thousand Somali students in the various Sudanese institutions including university education.

He said his country lost over 65% of its animal wealth and that it needs Sudan's support to recover what was lost.