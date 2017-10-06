Eritrea: Commendable Veterinary Services

Assab — Veterinary institutions put in place throughout the Southern Red Sea region are significantly contributing to the increase of the number of livestock in the region.

According to Dr. Yonas Weldu, D.G. of Agriculture and Land at the region, four fully equipped veterinary institutions set up in Tio, Ara Eta sub zone; Afambo, Central Denkalia subzone; and in Gahro Southern Denkalia sub zone, as well as in the port city of Assab are providing commendable animal healthcare services.

Dr. Yonas indicated that thanks to the commendable services the veterinary centers are providing the health of the livestock in the area is in good condition.

Documents of the Southern Red Sea region indicate that last year around 106 thousand livestock were vaccinated throughout the region.