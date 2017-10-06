5 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Veterinary Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

Assab — Veterinary institutions put in place throughout the Southern Red Sea region are significantly contributing to the increase of the number of livestock in the region.

According to Dr. Yonas Weldu, D.G. of Agriculture and Land at the region, four fully equipped veterinary institutions set up in Tio, Ara Eta sub zone; Afambo, Central Denkalia subzone; and in Gahro Southern Denkalia sub zone, as well as in the port city of Assab are providing commendable animal healthcare services.

Dr. Yonas indicated that thanks to the commendable services the veterinary centers are providing the health of the livestock in the area is in good condition.

Documents of the Southern Red Sea region indicate that last year around 106 thousand livestock were vaccinated throughout the region.

Eritrea

International Teacher's Day Observed Nationwide

The International Teachers' Day was observed today, 5 October at national level in Tsaeda-Christian, Berik sub-zone,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.