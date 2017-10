The mother of Murang'a Women rep Sabina Chege, Susan Wairimu 68, has died following an accident at Githumu along Githumu-Kangari road.

According to Murang'a County Commander Naomi Ichami, Ms Wairimu was with her husband Chege Mutema 75, in a Nissan Station wagon that collided head on with Toyota Noah that was carrying Unaitas Sacco staff.

She said Mr Mutema was been taken to Aga Khan with serious injuries alongside four other Unaitas Sacco staff.