Kenya: Court Blocks Joho Arrest, Prosecution Over Certificate

Photo: Governor Hassan Joho/Facebook

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho addreses a rally in Mombasa.

Mombasa — Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho's prayers to stop his arrested and prosecution for alleged forgery of his academic papers have been granted by the High Court.

Judge Erick Ogola says the Director of Public Prosecutions, Inspector General and Directorate of Criminal Investigations violated his constitutional rights over the matter.

In his judgement Ogola says the DCI misused their State powers to abuse, breach and violate Joho's rights.

Ogola says the security agents have dragged their feet in investigating Joho's academic papers.

He noted that security agents abused their powers in withdrawing his security and freezing his bank accounts.