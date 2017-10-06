5 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Kordofan Extends Arms Collection Deadline

El Obeid / Khartoum — In El Obeid, the Governor of North Kordofan, Ahmed Haroun issued a decision to extend the period of voluntary collection of weapons in all localities of the state until October 15. In Khartoum, Vice President Hasabo Abdelrahman has warned of stiff deterrent penalties for violators of the arms collection campaign.

According to the decision, no criminal proceedings will be taken against any person who surrenders his weapon voluntarily in North Kordofan until October 15.

Stiff penalties

In Khartoum, Vice President Hasabo Abdelrahman has warned of deterrent penalties for violators of arms collection ranging from 10 years' imprisonment to life imprisonment or death.

Yesterday Abdelrahman said that cases relating to the collection of arms, drugs, and terrorism will be heard in a single court with a court for each jurisdiction.

He stressed the state's strict commitment to the campaign to collect weapons and dry their sources up, considering that the weapon is the security threat that destabilises and terrifies citizens.

Ali Salim, the State Minister of at the Ministry of Defence has warned that those who have not surrendered their weapons and unlicensed vehicles after October 15 will be held responsible for the late voluntary surrender dates and the transition to forced transfer.

