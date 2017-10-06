5 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Sudan: Sudanese SPLM-N Conference Delegates Denied Visas

Khartoum / Kauda — The Embassy of South Sudan in Khartoum has denied visas to Sudanese members of the delegations of political forces invited to participate in the conference of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by El Hilu in Kauda on Friday under the pretext that granting visas means supporting armed movements.

On Saturday the Sudanese Communist Party said that as a result, the party delegation, led by the political secretary Mohamed Mukhtar El Khatib could not attend the conference today in SPLM-N held Kauda in South Kordofan.

Yesterday the National Umma Party said in a statement that "the refusal of the South Sudan Embassy in Khartoum to issuing any visas to any delegates participating in the conference prevented our arrival and participation in the conference".

In its statement, the party expressed "hope that the conference will come out with decisions that support the struggles of our people and their aspirations for change towards freedom, democracy and dismantling of the National Congress Party regime."

The conference is expected to elect new leadership of the SPLM-N as well as pass the Constitution and Manifesto of the Movement after it formed specialised committees to formulate the Manifesto and write the Constitution in August.

