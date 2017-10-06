Sudan: North Darfur Man 'Ripped Apart' As Camel Triggers Grenade

East Jebel Marra — On Wednesday afternoon in North Darfur, Abdelbagi Yagoub Harran died instantly in Mashrou Abuzeid in eastern Jebel Marra when an explosive remnant of war (ERW) detonated.

A distraught relative of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that at 1 pm on Wednesday the camel Harran was riding triggered a grenade. The ensuing blast reportedly "ripped Harran and his camel apart".

Years of war have left Darfur littered with explosive remnants of war (ERW), sometimes also referred to as 'unexploded ordnance' (UXO). Radio Dabanga frequently reports on deaths and horrendous injuries to civilians.

In August, a herder and two of his camels were killed when one of the animals triggered a device hidden in the sand in Tawila, North Darfur.

On August 30, the Central Darfur 12-year-old Mutasim Mohamed Abdallah was seriously injured when he started to play an unidentified object he'd found near camp Hamidiya, east of the Technology College, and it detonated.

In July, 13-year-old Salem Abubaker Abdelrahman was similarly injured after playing with an item of UXO at El Khereiga area five kilometres south of Zamzam camp for the displaced in North Darfur.

Unamid's Ordnance Disposal Office

Last month Unamid's Ordnance Disposal Office conducted a training of trainers (ToT) workshop on explosive remnants of war (ERW) in the West Darfur capital of El Geneina.

Following the five-day workshop, the 12 participants will go on to train others as part of the Mission's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about ERW among local Darfur communities.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other conflict areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.