South Africa: Govt Eager to Retain Attractive Investment Status

Two more suspects have been arrested for two separate underworld shootings in the latest breakthrough in a massive Hawks… Read more »

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa is committed to retain its status an attractive destination despite prevailing challenges, a cabinet minister said. Ayanda Dlodlo, the Minister of Communications, was speaking at the Nation Brand Forum held in Johannesburg on Thursday. Brand South Africa organised the event. Dlodlo pointed out the event was held amid the emergence of the 4th industrial revolution, global climate change, conflicts and refugee crises engulfing entire regions. These present humanity with several seemingly insurmountable challenges, the minister said. Locally, political tensions are a deterrent. "We have to face the reality that we live in a world that is rapidly changing," Dlodlo told delegates. "During the 20th century we were led to believe that globalisation is an open-ended inevitability. However, in the past few years since the global financial crisis, we have seen exactly the opposite happen." Dlodlo remained confidence the challenges would be overcome. She said guided by Vision 2030, South Africa was committed to improving its global competitiveness and reputation with the view of delivering on its growth and development imperatives. "In conclusion South Africa remains cognisant of the work that lies ahead to ensure that our country remains an attractive investment destination and competitive nation brand," Dlodlo said. The Nation Brand Forum is a strategic Brand South Africa platform through which the organisation endeavours to create an open space for engagement with stakeholders in government, business and civil society. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.