Sudan: State Minister Mumtaz Confers With Federal Somalia Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz on Thursday conferred with the Somalia's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Hassan Guard, and reviewed with him bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The two officials underlined the depth and strength of the bilateral relations and the need to further develop them to achieve the interests of the two peoples.

The State Minister underlined that Sudan's support to Somalia comes within the context of the brotherly relations between the two sister peoples, in its Ara and African dimensions.

The Somali official commended the efforts exerted by the Sudan to achieve peace and security and stability in Somalia.

The two sides agreed during the meeting revitalize the political consultation committee between the ministries of foreign affairs in the two countries.

The Somali minister has meanwhile invited the state minister to visit Somalia.