Sudan: FM Express Deep Regret Over U.S. Decision That Sudan Remains On Tier 3

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday expressed its deep regret for the American decision on maintaining the Sudan within its Tier 3 list of countries it considers reluctant to combat human trafficking.

The State Department on September 30th 2017, included the name of the Sudan in the list of countries the US accuses of being reluctant to combat human trafficking in place of commending the huge efforts exerted by the government of the Sudan.

The ministry pointed out to the testimony of numerous relevant international organization and countries dealing with the issue.

The statement by the Ministry has reaffirmed the commitment of the government of the Sudan to combat human trafficking in line with its national legislations top of which the law on combat of human trafficking for the year 2014.

It also referred to the establishment of the national commission to combat the phenomenon, not to mention the huge efforts exerted and the country commitment to international laws and charters issued on this question.

The statement has called on the United States of America and on the international community at large to work for providing the technical and technological assistance needed and to assist the local communities that host hundreds of thousands of refugees in the country.

The Ministry's statement has referred to the decision of the countries of the region to select the Sudan as head office for the regional center on combat of human trafficking, in recognition of the vanguard role Sudan has been playing in this question.

It also pointed out that the Khartoum Process has been approved as reference for combatting the human trafficking.

The statement said the Sudan would like to renew its commitment to continue unabated its efforts and cooperation with the international community for combating human trafficking.

It said the Sudan is looking forwards to more assistance in the domain of training and that it would go on cooperating with the countries of the region and the international and reginal partners in combatting the human trafficking.