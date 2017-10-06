5 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Investment Vows to Remove Obstacles Facing Indigenization of Automobile Industry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal, accompanying by the Director General of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Corporation, paid an inspection visit Thursday to the Autobash Factory for Automobile Assembling at Al-Gaili area.

The minister listened to a detailed explanation on the stages of the construction and the nature of the work of the factory, which its daily production of cars is expected to reach, after completion of the operating processes, 17 cars of different models and sizes. He also got informed on the impediments facing the indigenization of the car industry in the country as a step required for the reduction of imports and increase of exports.

The Chairman of the Autobash Factory said that they aimed, in the first phase, to assemble cars through engineering and technical systems of high quality and advanced specifications in addition to the training of national engineering cadres.

Faisal stressed the state's encouragement to the country's automotive assembly and manufacturing sector as part of the inclusive strategy targeting the development of the industrial sector to meet the needs of the local market of all products in line with exports augmentation, pledging to provide all facilities and remove the obstacles facing the development of the automotive industry and assembly, praising the efforts of the private sector in introducing modern industrial technology that enhances the country's economic capabilities and works to develop the national industries in accordance with international standards.

Sudan

Sudanese President Vows Peace, Stability in Somalia

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country would exert utmost efforts for peace and stability… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.