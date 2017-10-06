Sudan: Al-Bashir Instructs Government of Kassala State to Enhance Services for Citizens

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has directed the government of Kassala State to give concern to the enhancement of the citizens' living conditions and providing services.

During his meeting Thursday at the Republican Palace with the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Jama'a, President Al-Bashir has underscored the importance of conducting a scientific study on the collection of the illegal weapons and vehicles in Kassala State and working to enhance peace and the social fabric.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, said that he informed the President of the Republic on the general situation in the state, especially concerning the security conditions, the agricultural season and the preparations for the coming school tournament in Kassala.

He said that they also discussed means of benefiting from the solar power and Atbara River water in cultivating more agricultural lands, in addition to ways for enhancing the citizens' living conditions.