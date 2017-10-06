Sudan: Al-Mirghani Leads Sudan Delegation Participating in World Telecommunication Development Conference in Argentina

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country would exert utmost efforts for peace and stability… Read more »

Al-Mirghani said that the issues of the conference will focus mainly on information and communication technology services (ICTs) to achieve the goals of sustainable development (ICTSDGs), as the key address of the conference.

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Ibrahim Al Mirghani is due to lead Sudan delegation participating in the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC- 17), which is scheduled to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina during 9-20 of the current October.

