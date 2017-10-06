Sudan: Dawalab Lauds Role of ESCWA to Develop Women's National Policy

Khartoum — The Minster of Security and Social Developmet, Masha'air al-Dawalab, head of the Sudan's delegation participating in the meetings of the Arab Woman Committee of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, has lauded the technical consultations support of the committee for the enhancement of the national policy for the women empowerment.

Al-Dawalab has pledged the implementation of the Sudan's commitment to the Muscat Declaration, and the states will support in this regard.

The meetings have discussed the progress achieved for the promotion of the woman in the Arabic area, the situation of implementation of mauscat declaration for the 7 th session of the woman committee recently held in Oman sultanate.

The Supervisor of the Woman Administration in the ministry, Sauad Abdul-A'al, the delegation's member, noted in phone call that this 8 th session discussed the enhancement of institution in realization of gender equality in the Arab region, the integration of the perspective of equality within public institutions, the role of institutions in times of peace and war, as well as the economic cost of violence against women.

The meetings dealt with the technical cooperation and advisory services provided by the ESCWA Woman Commission on the status of women in the years 2016 to 2017, the achievements achieved. Many countries have presented opinions and presentations, which were based on the recommendations of the Muscat Declaration. The 8 th session will conclude its work tomorrow, Friday.