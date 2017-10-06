Sudan: Khartoum Hosts Arab Forum for Standardization On October 16th

Khartoum — Khartoum is due to host during 16th -17th of the current month of October the Arab Forum for Standardization and Consumer, which is scheduled to be organized by the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel in collaboration with the League of Arab States, the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining under patronage of First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih with the participation of the directors of standardization organizations in the Arab States and the members of the Secretariats of the League of Arab States.

This was said by the Deputy Director General of the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology Engineer Zakaria Mohamed Suleiman during the briefing meeting held at the premises of the organization Thursday, referring to the participation of Kamal Hassan Ali, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Dr. Mohamed Obeidat, Chairman of the Arab Consumers Union, and Mr. Justin McMillon, Regional Director the International Federation for Consumers, Eng. Adel Saqer, Director of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining and Ihsan Oft, Secretary- General of the Institute of Standards and Metrology for Islamic Countries

Suleiman added that the conference would be held in coincidence with the celebration of the International Standardization Day and would discuss several important working papers, which are to be presented by experts in the field of standardization from inside and outside Sudan. He revealed that the sittings of the conference will continue for two days, hoping that the forum, will witness a qualitative attendance, to come out with constructive recommendations that contribute to the development of standardization criterions in the Arab world.