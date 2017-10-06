5 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Investment Pledges to Increase Incentives for Textile Industry in the New Investment Law

By Kuna

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal hailed Al-Omar Textile Group as the best textile industry in Africa, saying that this is the successful investment model we are looking for, promising to submit proposals to increase incentives for the textile industry to be included in the new investment law.

Faisal said, in a workshop for re-indigenization of the textile industry in Sudan under the auspices of Al-Omar Textile Group; in cooperation with Swiss Toyota Textile Company and the Belgian Bikanol Group at Corinthia Hotel, that the textile industry absorbs large numbers of workers, where Al-Omer factory intakes 3,000 workers, which are the results for which we are seeking to solve the employment issue.

The minister explained the importance of the timing of the workshop with the efforts to indigenize the cotton cultivation alongside mobilizing the textile industry, which will come out with several benefits, pointing to the importance of the driving of the private sector to this industry, hoping that the outputs to be a value added to the Sudan economy.

