6 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian Youth Wins 'Attorney of the Year' At African Legal Award 2017

A young Nigerian attorney, Adaku Ufere, has won the 'Attorney of the Year' in this year's edition of the African Legal Awards.

The African Legal Awards recognises exceptional achievements from within Africa's legal community, and is hosted by Legal Week (organisers of the British Legal Awards), in association with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA). Ufere was selected from thousands of entries across the African continent. She is the youngest ever, and first Nigerian winner of the Attorney of the Year award.

Ufere is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria. She also bagged a Second Class Honours Upper Division grade from the Nigeria Law School, Abuja, before proceeding to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland for her Master's Degree in Law, where she specialised in Oil and Gas Law.

Born into the largely academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Ufere is an international oil and gas lawyer and is Head of the Energy Practice at the Pan African Law firm, the Centurion Law Group with its Headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. Only last year she received an award as one of the 40 under 40 Leading Lawyers in Nigeria at the Nigerian Legal Awards 2016, which held at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nigeria

