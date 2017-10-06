Nigeria: Again, Patience Jonathan Drags EFCC to Court, Seeks N2bn Damages

Abuja — Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has again dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court over alleged violation of her fundamental human rights.

In the suit which was brought pursuant to Order 2 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules 2009 and Sections 34(1), 36(1), 37, 42 and 44 of 1999 Constitution as amended, the former first lady is seeking the sum of N2billion as damages against the EFCC jointly and severally for the violation of her fundamental rights.

The suit filed yesterday on her behalf by I. A. Adedipe, the former first lady, among other things, wants the court to declare that her incessant harassment by the EFCC through negative media publications, denigrating and degrading her person as corrupt, without any invitation by EFCC, trial or conviction by a court is a violation of her rights under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

Mrs. Jonathan further wants a declaration that the indiscriminate freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC under the guise of investigation of proceeds of crime, without any invitation or interrogation by the respondent is a violation of her rights to own property and to fair hearing guaranteed under Sections 44 and 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Other relief being sought by the former first lady in the suit include: "A declaration that the invasion, breaking into and ransacking of the applicant's family property by the agents of the respondent in the absence of the applicant or any member of her family, while purporting to be executing a search warrant is a violation of the applicant's fundamental human rights to private and family life guaranteed under the provisions of Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

"A declaration that the incessant harassment of the applicant by the respondent on the ground of her political views expressed by reason of her being a member of the opposition party in Nigeria, is a violation of the applicant's fundamental human right to freedom from discrimination, guaranteed under Section 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

"An order of court restraining the respondent, whether by itself, its agents, privies or any person acting on its behalf from further violating the applicant's fundamental rights adumbrated above.