Sudan: Democratic Lawyers in Sudan Condemn Latest Campaign of Detentions

Khartoum / Omdurman — The Democratic Coalition of Lawyers has condemned the ongoing arrests by Sudan's security services of many Sudanese and detaining them without charge or trial.

Several Sudanese have been arrested including member of the Sudanese Congress Party Nabil Nouri and Tarig Mansour, this along with Yagoub Abdelmowla and Mohamed Ali Yousef from Omdurman.

Lawyer Satee El Hajj, the spokesman for the freedoms committee of the Democratic Coalition of Lawyers told Radio Dabanga from Khartoum "that the committee also condemns the confiscation of newspapers in contravention of the constitution and the press act, despite the fact that the confiscation requires accountability and compensation".

The committee has also condemned the security services' decision to siege some of the headquarters of registered political parties and obstructing their peaceful activities in a clear challenge to the political parties' act of 2007.

'Excessive use of force'

The Committee has also condemned the excessive use of force by live bullets against unarmed civilians in camp Kalma in South Darfur.

El Hajj called on the Attorney General to form an inquiry committee to investigate what happened, bring the perpetrators to justice, file complaints and then transfer them to the courts.

He said Despite this demand, there has not been an independent investigation so far, while the regime is now active in the issue of weapons collection.

He also expressed the committee's deep indignation at the inability of the higher authorities whether political, executive or quasi-judicial to carry out an investigation, into these ongoing violations.

Constitution

He called on the authorities concerned to intervene firmly and strongly in accordance with the Constitution, the value of democracy and the rights of the homeland and the citizen.