5 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Equity Bank's Hawks Fly Over APR in Kampala Basketball

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Equity Bank women's basketball beat stubborn APR from Rwanda 61-51 to stay within touching distance of the Fiba Africa Zone Five Basketball Club Championships here.

The "Hawks", who together with Uganda Christian University (UCU) are the only unbeaten teams in this championship, were, however, forced to dig deep into their reserves to tame the Rwandese who had a good afternoon.

In the other women's matches, Kenya Ports Authority, who had beaten Don Bosco 92-43, continued their resurgence with another 85-32 mauling of Horseed Banadir from Somalia.

Both Kenyan teams face an acid test on Friday when they take on tough Ugandan opponents in matches which could give direction as to where the trophy will go.

Equity take on UCU, who have already beaten Equity's Kenyan rivals KPA.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.