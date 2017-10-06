Kenya/Uganda: Equity Bank's Hawks Fly Over APR in Kampala Basketball

Equity Bank women's basketball beat stubborn APR from Rwanda 61-51 to stay within touching distance of the Fiba Africa Zone Five Basketball Club Championships here.

The "Hawks", who together with Uganda Christian University (UCU) are the only unbeaten teams in this championship, were, however, forced to dig deep into their reserves to tame the Rwandese who had a good afternoon.

In the other women's matches, Kenya Ports Authority, who had beaten Don Bosco 92-43, continued their resurgence with another 85-32 mauling of Horseed Banadir from Somalia.

Both Kenyan teams face an acid test on Friday when they take on tough Ugandan opponents in matches which could give direction as to where the trophy will go.

Equity take on UCU, who have already beaten Equity's Kenyan rivals KPA.