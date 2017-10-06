Kenya: Kipchoge - World Marathon Record Still On My Mind

Olympic champion Eluid Kipchoge insists he will continue to pursue the marathon world record.

Despite confirming his status as the best in the 42-kilometre race, especially in the wake of his exploits and triumph at the Berlin Marathon last month, the 32-year-old's impressive winning time of two hours, three minutes and 32 seconds in Germany still was just 35 seconds shy of the best ever time set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto at the same course three years ago.

Kipchoge, who has won eight of his nine marathons so far over the last four years, is, however, not fazed by the missed opportunity to register the best ever timing in Berlin and instead asserts he will relaunch his attempt to achieve what is first becoming a personal fantasy.

"I believe in chasing one rabbit at a time," the soft-spoken athlete told journalists on Thursday at a welcome breakfast hosted by truck and bus manufacturer, Isuzu East Africa, aimed at celebrating his triumph in Berlin.

The long distance athlete boasts a year-long endorsement deal with the car dealer estimated to be worth Sh14 million.

Part of the deal entails he is rewarded with a D-Max luxury double cab worth Sh6 million if he breaks the world record.

"We desperately want to give him the pick-up. We don't wish to keep the car. I believe he has a chance over the next year to get it right," said Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe.

"The world record is still in my mind I don't have a preference on which race will be ideal. For now, I need some rest and to also think about improving my strategy," Kipchoge added.