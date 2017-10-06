6 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: CAHB League - APR Eye Quarter Final Finish

By Richard Bishumba

APR handball club will be looking to at least reach the quarter-finals when they make their debut at the forthcoming CAHB Africa Champions League in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The 39th edition of the annual continental competition is scheduled for October 19-31 in Hammamet, north-east of Tunisia.

Anaclet Bagirishya's APR have been drawn in a deadly pool (Group A) alongside last year's finalists Espérance Sportive de Tunis Handball Club, Caiman of the Republic of Congo, and Les Forces Armées et Police (FAP) de Yaoundé from Cameroon. APR are the only debutants in the tournament.

Talking to Times Sport after Thursday's morning training, head coach Bagirishya admitted that his side has a very tough task in Tunisia, but acknowledged that the competition is a good opportunity for the military side to prove themselves against the best on the continent.

"We have been drawn in a very tricky group; it is absolutely going to be a tough call. We have given ourselves a target of reaching quarter-finals. We are going with a mindset of competing, not participation," Bagirishya said.

Organised by the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) under the auspices of the International Handball Federation (IHF), this year's African Champions League has grown to 14 teams from last year's 10.

African Handball Champions League was inaugurated in 1979. Egypt hosted the maiden edition that was claimed by home side Zamalek. Algeria's GS Petroliers has won it the most (11) times. Zamalek has won it 9 times while their compatriots and defending champions Al Ahly has won it 5 times.

