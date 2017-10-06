Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda Ex-Combatants Abandon DRC Rebel Warfare

Small-scale traders along the Rubavu-Goma border have raised concerns over what they perceive as an 'illegal tax' levied… Read more »

Kigali — SOME 13 Rwandan ex-combatants have been repatriated to their country from the Democratic Republic of Congo where they had been involved with armed groups. They have denounced their membership of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (DFLR), the primary remnant Rwandan Hutu rebel group in the east of the DRC. The 5 000-member group, which is among countless rebel sects in DRC, has been waging war since its formation in the year 2000. Alongside 39 of their dependents, among the 13 ex-combatants are two officers and one non-commissioned officer, a major, a captain and a sergeant-major. Before their transfer to Rwanda, they went through the Directorate General of Migration in Goma, for verification and registration. The United Nations Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) has facilitated the repatriation under its Disarmament, Demobilization, Repatriation, Reintegration and Resettlement (DDRRR) scheme. The exercise entails the disbanding of armed groups and reintegrating them back to society. Dohotie Coulibaly, the DDRRR leader, said the repatriation was exceptional because it was rare that such a high number of demobilised people came from a single armed group and from a single territory- Masisi. "This is a very important step that allows the DRC to track the returnees and intervene in case some people are tempted to return for subversive activities," Coulibaly said. - CAJ News

