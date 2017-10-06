5 October 2017

Gambia: Kuntaur Major Health Center Theatre Dysfunctional

By Rohey Jadama

Mr. Ensa Jarju, a registered Nurse stationed at the Kuntaur Major health Center, in the Central River Region (CRR North), has told journalists that the health Center's theatre, is not functional because there is no Medical Doctor to use the facility.

Mr. Jarju made this remark during a Media field visit up country recently, organized by the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA). The aim of the media field visit is to enable journalists get first-hand information and know the work UNFPA is doing and by extension the general public. It also avails the UNFPA the opportunity to know the constraints of beneficiaries and take stock by themselves.

UNFPA in its bid to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled, has provided financial and material support in 2016, to refurbish and equip the Kuntaur Major Health Center including the operating theatre, where emergency obstetric and new born care services can be provided to enhance maternal and child health.

Mr. Jarju said their main problems at the Kuntaur's Major Health Center now is shortage of drugs, inadequate trained staff, dysfunctional theatre because of lack of doctor and mobility for trekking. Jarju added that they have only one ambulance and which is overused for both referrals and treks.

The media team together with the Programme Associate of UNFPA, Mr. Lamin Camara, proceeded to Niani Sukuta, where the nurses from Kuntaur Major Health Center went for trek, to find out their constraints.

