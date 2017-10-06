5 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Biri Given Rousing Applause By Sevilla Fans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Former Gambian footballer Biri Biri Njie was treated to heroic applauds recently by fans of Spanish top tier side Seville FC where he's a legend.

The cheers were in recognition of Biri Biri's outstanding performances in the six-year he'd been at the club over three decades ago.

Christened Alhaji Momodou Njie and reported to be one of the first Gambians to have played abroad professionally in the 70s, Biri scored 120 goals in 158 club appearances during his time at the Andalusia-based outfit.

The Gambian was treated to a rambunctious welcome with a present just before the club's European match.

Njie walked and waved to the crowd before heading to the stadium section named after him and then prostrating in his trademark goal celebration.

The Gambian was one of many heroes of the past recalled to the given a befitting homage on a special day for the club.

Gambia

MOU Between Political Parties

Nine registered political parties in the country signed a memorandum of understanding between them which states how the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.