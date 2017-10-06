Gambia: Biri Given Rousing Applause By Sevilla Fans

Former Gambian footballer Biri Biri Njie was treated to heroic applauds recently by fans of Spanish top tier side Seville FC where he's a legend.

The cheers were in recognition of Biri Biri's outstanding performances in the six-year he'd been at the club over three decades ago.

Christened Alhaji Momodou Njie and reported to be one of the first Gambians to have played abroad professionally in the 70s, Biri scored 120 goals in 158 club appearances during his time at the Andalusia-based outfit.

The Gambian was treated to a rambunctious welcome with a present just before the club's European match.

Njie walked and waved to the crowd before heading to the stadium section named after him and then prostrating in his trademark goal celebration.

The Gambian was one of many heroes of the past recalled to the given a befitting homage on a special day for the club.