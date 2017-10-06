Gambia: Spain-Based Gambian Attacker Hoping for Scoring Run

Spain-based Gambian forward Nuha Marong is hoping for a continuation of a fine run that has seen him score thrice in seven starts.

The new season seems to be working up magic on the side of the Gambian after he kicked off the campaign on a brilliant return of three goals for new Spanish side Atletico Saguntino.

The 24-year-old and Santa Coloma de Farners-born moved to Atletico on a free transfer after seeing out his deal with ex-Primera Division's CA Osasuna's reserves.

Run of poor streak in front of goal worked against the Gambian securing an extended contract at the second tier side Osasuna before rediscovering his scoring boot at Saguntino, a trend he doesn't want to see cease too soon.

'Yes, I'm very happy, really with the goals I'm scoring. I know I have to keep working hard to stay on this line to help the team and, at the end of the season, we'll see how it comes out,' he said.

Marong has played the last four years in Spain's third tier on a similar level with Gambia internationals Saihou Gassama and Sulayman Marreh.

He came face -to face with former club Elche over the weekend, a contest ended with a booking on a final one-all score.